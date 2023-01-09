Today's Wordle #569 Hints, Clues and Answer for January 9 Puzzle

Wordle has kept minds busy around the world after New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle created the game during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rules of the game are as follows: players use a color-coded system to work out a five letter word. They have to guess the word in six attempts to win the game.

After submitting a word guess, green tiles show the player has chosen the correct letter and that it is in the right place, a yellow tile means the letter is right but in the wrong place, while a gray tile indicates that the letter is not in the word.

People have different methods of finding the word. Some may just go for the first five-letter word they can think of, while others are more strategic, thinking of specific words with lots of vowels in them.

Wardle, a Welsh software engineer based in Brooklyn, originally created the game for his puzzle-obsessed wife before it caught the attention of his wider social circle.

Growing from having 90 players in November 2020 to more than 2 million players today, Wordle has taken the world by storm.

Wardle previously told Newsweek that he was stunned to learn that the puzzle game first gained popularity in far-flung New Zealand.

"For obvious reasons, Wordle has mostly been popular in English-speaking countries. After all, it is a language-based game. When it launched, it actually took hold in New Zealand first," he said last January.

"The Twittersphere over there is quite small, so everyone tends to be rather interconnected. That means if one person shares something, a lot of others are likely to see it as well, which is how Wordle gained such momentum."

Wordle #569: Clues and Tips for Monday, January 9 Puzzle

Hint #1: Today's Wordle is a noun.

Hint #2: The answer has one repeating letter.

Hint #3: The Wordle contains three vowels.

Hint #4: The answer is a mythical, fairy-like creature.

Hint #5: One of Merriam-Webster's definitions of the word is "a usually petite vivacious woman or girl."

Wordle #569: Answer for Monday, January 9 Puzzle

Today's Wordle is "PIXIE."

For those pining for more Wordle, the puzzle resets at 7 p.m. EDT.

Some people might have found today's puzzle too easy. In which case they should look at playing Quordle, a game that will prove trickier as you have to guess four hidden words in only nine guesses.

There are also other enjoyable daily games, such as Worldle, where you have to guess the country based on a map image, as well as music identification challenge Heardle.