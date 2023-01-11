Today's Wordle #571 Hints and Answer for January 11 Brainteaser

More than a year after Wordle was first released to the public, in October 2021, the game remains a viral sensation with many thousands of players all across the world.

Wordle was first developed by Josh Wardle, a New York software developer, during coronavirus lockdown as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

In January 2022 Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure fee, though it remains free to play.

Speaking to Newsweek, Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language at the University of York in the U.K., argued that Wordle's popularity reflects the inherent human fascination with language.

He said: "Language always seems to be fascinating to people. This is perhaps because producing and understanding language is a fantastically complex process, and we are only aware of the tiniest bit of that process while it's going on; most of what we do when we speak, we do unconsciously. But it may be that people have an inkling that they're doing something very involved and impressive when they speak, even if they don't know the details or why it should be that way.

"Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips.

'Wordle' #571 Tips and Clues for Wednesday, January 11

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #571.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You might see one on the freeway.

Hint #4: Both the second and fourth letters are vowels.

Hint #5: The third letter is one of the first four in the alphabet.

'Wordle' #571 Answer for Wednesday, January 11

The answer to today's Wordle is "Sedan."

That was a tough one! An uncommon word, though having two of the more regularly used vowels certainly helped. Congratulations if you got it but please don't worry if not, there will be another opportunity to match your wits against Wordle tomorrow. Newsweek will of course be here again with another round of tips and hints.

What Does 'Sedan' Mean?

The Cambridge Dictionary defines "sedan" as "a type of car with two or four doors and seats for at least four people."

For example: "The truck was followed along the freeway by a blue sedan."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.