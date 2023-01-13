Today's Wordle #573 Hints, Tips and Answer for January 13 Puzzle

Wordle has been available to the public for more than a year now, yet its viral popularity shows few signs of abating.

The game was developed by Josh Wardle, a New York based software engineer, during coronavirus lockdown. Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, Wardle admitted that, despite inventing Wordle, he often still struggles with the game.

He said: "Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it, so there's your answer! I'm afraid I'm not really the best.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

Also in January 2022, Wardle sold Wordle to the New York Times for an unspecified seven-figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek, Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., explained the popularity of language puzzles.

He said: "Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips.

'Wordle' #573 Tips and Clues for Friday, January 13

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #573.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Arguably the most dangerous animal on the planet.

Hint #4: Both the second and fourth letters are vowels.

Hint #5: Do you have a mirror?

'Wordle' #573 Answer for Friday, January 13

The answer to today's Wordle is "Human."

Did you get it? As a relatively common word, with two vowels, this certainly wasn't the toughest puzzle Wordle has yet thrown our way, but it was still a good challenge. But if you didn't work out the answer that's no cause for panic, one of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time. Either way, we hope to see you again tomorrow when Newsweek will provide another round of Wordle tips and hints.

What Does 'Human' Mean?

The Cambridge University dictionary defines "human" as "being, relating to, or belonging to a person or to people as opposed to animals."

For example: "The human body is composed of about 60 percent water."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.