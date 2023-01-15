Today's Wordle #575 Answer, Hints and Tips for Sunday, January 15 Puzzle

Wordle has become a global sensation since creator Josh Wardle first shared it with the world in 2021, and it shows few signs that it is losing its appeal.

The rules of the game are simple and could explain its meteoric rise. Players have to solve a five-letter word in six guesses or fewer.

Each letter turns a different color in an attempt to show the player how close they are to solving the puzzle.

A green letter indicates the letter is correct and is in the right place, while yellow means the letter is in the word but is in the wrong place. Gray means it does not feature in the word at all.

Within months of its release, the game went from having dozens of regular players to a player base of millions.

Wardle, a Welsh software engineer based in Brooklyn, originally created the game for his puzzle-obsessed wife before it caught the attention of his wider social circle.

He previously told Newsweek that he was shocked to learn that the puzzle game first became popular in New Zealand.

He said last January: "For obvious reasons, Wordle has been mostly been popular in English-speaking countries. After all, it is a language-based game. When it launched, it actually took hold in New Zealand first.

"The Twittersphere over there is quite small, so everyone tends to be rather interconnected. That means if one person shares something, a lot of others are likely to see it as well, which is how Wordle gained such momentum."

In January 2002, Wordle was sold to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure fee. It remains free to play via the publication's website.

'Wordle' #575 Tips and Clues for Sunday, January 15

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #575.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in the answer.

Hint #2: There are two vowels in today's puzzle.

Hint #3: The word is a noun.

Hint #4: The word can be associated with a church.

Hint #5: Merriam-Webster describes the word as "a tapering rood or analogous pyramidal construction surmounting a tower."

'Wordle' #575 Answer for Sunday, January 15

The answer to today's Wordle is "Spire."

Today's puzzle might have stumped several players today but fortunately, there will be another chance to test your knowledge of the English language when the game resets at 7 p.m. ET. Newsweek will be back again with another round of tips and hints.

What Does 'Spire' Mean?

Merriam-Webster defines "spire" as "a slender tapering blade or stalk (as of grass)."

For example: "A church spire."