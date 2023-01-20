Today's Wordle #580 Hints and Answer for Friday, January 20 Brainteaser

Well over a year since it was first released to the public in October 2021, there are few signs that Wordle's astonishing popularity is declining.

The game was initially invented during the coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer originally from the U.K., "for me and my partner to enjoy."

However, Wordle quickly developed into a global sensation and was purchased by the New York Times for a seven-figure sum in January 2022.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in England, gave some tips on playing the game.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels (e.g., e, a), consonants (e.g., r, t) and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is L (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (e.g., bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips.

'Wordle' #580 Tips and Clues for Friday, January 20

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #580.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You might ask a shop to do this to clothes before you buy them.

Hint #4: Synonyms for today's answer include "adjust," "amend" and "modify."

Hint #5: The fourth letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #580 Answer for Friday, January 20

The answer to today's Wordle is "Alter."

Containing two of the most commonly used vowels, this may not have been the toughest challenge Wordle has thrown our way, but it was still a great brainteaser! Did you get it? Congratulations if so! But don't fret if not. One of the great things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Alter' Mean?

The Cambridge University Dictionary defines "alter" as " to change something, usually slightly, or to cause the characteristics of something to change."

For example: " Although the cost of making phone calls is going up, the charge for connecting to the internet will not alter."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.