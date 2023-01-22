Today's Wordle #582 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, January 22 Puzzle

Wordle is a popular daily puzzle game that has managed to cultivate a player base of millions worldwide.

The rules of Wordle are relatively simple and could explain why the game has become a phenomenon in the English-speaking world.

Every day players try to work out a five-letter word in six attempts or less while using a color-coded system.

If a letter turns green then it is correct and in the right place. Should it flip yellow that notifies the player that while the letter is right, it is in the wrong place. A gray tile indicates the letter is not in the word at all.

Creator Josh Wardle told Newsweek in January 2022 why the puzzle game only used five-letter words.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it.

"That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of accomplishment."

Wardle went on to sell Wordle to the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. It remains free to play via the publication's website.

Its popularity sparked the creation of several other puzzle games, such as Worldle, Dordle and Nerdle.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so be careful not to scroll too far down unless you want to learn what the word is.

'Wordle' #582 Tips and Clues for Sunday, January 22

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #582.

Hint #1: The answer to today's puzzle is an adjective.

Hint #2: There are no repeating letters in the Wordle answer.

Hint #3: The answer contains two vowels and the letter y.

Hint #4: Today's answer might be a word heard in pirate movies.

Hint #5: According to Merriam-Webster, the word means "companionable" and is mostly used in British English.

'Wordle' #582 Answer for Sunday, January 22

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "Matey."

An uncommon word that is more likely better to be associated with pirates that sailed the Seven Seas.

Did you get it? If so, well done. But if you did not, don't worry there will be more

What Does 'Matey' Mean?

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, "matey" means friendly and an example given is as follows: "They've been very matey since they started working together."