Today's Wordle #601 Hints, Tips and Answer for Friday, February 10 Game

It's well over a year since Wordle was first released to the public, in October 2021, yet the game shows few signs of losing its viral appeal.

Wordle was first invented during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York based software developer originally from the U.K.

The rules are very simple, meaning Wordle can be played by almost anyone, regardless of their past experience with word puzzles. Each day the player has to work out a new five-letter word, in six attempts or less.

After each guess the letters light up, letting you know how accurate you were. If a letter goes green it is both in the answer, and in the position you placed it. Yellow means it features, but not where you put it, whilst gray tells you it's not included at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, Wardle explained how he settled on five-letter words for his puzzle.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

During the same month Wordle was purchased by The New York Times, for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum.

The popularity of Wordle has helped inspire a range of other online puzzles including Quordle, Dordle, Worldle and the math based Nerdle.

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #601 Tips and Clues for Friday, February 10

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #601.

Hint #1: The answer contains three vowels, one of which functions as a consonant in a different sentence structure.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: The fifth letter is a vowel.

Hint #4: Synonyms for today's answer include "exciting," "inebriating" and "exhilarating."

Hint #5: You might feel this way at a good party.

'Wordle' #601 Answer for Friday, February 10

The answer to today's Wordle is "Heady."

A relatively uncommon word made Friday's Wordle puzzle a real challenge, though the three vowels certainly helped. Congratulations if you figured it out but please don't worry if not, one of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your answers over time. Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips, and we hope to see you then.

What Does 'Heady' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "heady" as "tending to intoxicate or make giddy or elated."

For example: "Being in such distinguished company was a heady experience."