Today's Wordle #603 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, February 12 Game

Wordle is a popular word puzzle game that gained a following of millions within months of it being launched in October 2021.

An explanation for Wordle's sudden popularity could be due to the puzzle game's simplicity. The rules are simple, everyday players need to work out a new five-letter word within six attempts or fewer.

Tiles turn green if you put the letter in the correct place, while a yellow square indicates that the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

A gray tile means that the player has selected a letter that is not in the answer at all and that they need to try again.

Creator Josh Wardle told Newsweek in January 2022 that despite having invented Wordle he still struggles with the game.

He said: "Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it, so there's your answer! I'm afraid I'm not really the best.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least 4 or 5 attempts."

Wardle went on to sell Wordle to the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure fee. The game remains free to play via the publication's website.

Wordle's popularity has inspired several other online puzzle games, including Worldle for geography fans and Nerdle for math enthusiasts.

Newsweek has shared some tips and hints for players keen to work out today's answer. The answer will be revealed at the end of the article, so be careful when you scroll down if you want to work it out using some tips.

'Wordle' #603 Tips and Clues for Sunday, February 12

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #603.

Hint #1: Today's answer can be used a noun and an adjective.

Hint #2: The answer has no repeating letters.

Hint #3: Today's Wordle answer starts with the letter "G."

Hint #4: You might associate the word with the fairy tale "Jack and the Beanstalk."

Hint #5: The word ends with the letter "T."

'Wordle' #602 Answer for Saturday, February 11

The answer to today's Wordle is "Giant."

Today's answer is a relatively common word that most English speakers will know, but an unlucky choice of opening letters might have meant some people will have found this puzzle tricky.

Did you get it? Don't worry if you did not as Wordle resets at 7 p.m. ET and players will have the chance to play once again.

What Does 'Giant' Mean

Merriam-Webster defines the answer as "a legendary humanlike being of great stature and strength" and "a living being of great size."