Today's Wordle #607 Hints and Answer for Thursday, February 16 Enigma

A new day means a new Wordle puzzle, and once again Newsweek is here to provide you with some hints and tips for the game.

Wordle is very simple to play, doubtless helping to explain its viral popularity. Each day the player has to work out a new five-letter word, in six attempt or less.

After each guess the letters light up, indicating how close to the answer you were. If a letter goes green it is both in the word, and in the position you placed it. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you put it, whilst gray tells you it isn't included at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, Josh Wardle, Wordle's creator, admitted he sometimes struggles with his own puzzle.

He said: "Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it, so there's your answer! I'm afraid I'm not really the best.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

Later that same month, The New York Times purchased Wordle, though it remains free to play.

Wordle has helped inspire a number of other online puzzles, such as Nerdle for math fans and Worldle for geography enthusiasts.

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #607 Tips and Clues for Thursday, February 16

Wordle players can use these five hints to help solve puzzle #607.

Hint #1: The word doesn't contain any repeated letters.

Hint #2: There are two vowels.

Hint #3: The second letter is a vowel.

Hint #4: Synonyms for the answer include "alchemy," "bewitchment" and "enchantment."

Hint #5: Associated with witches and wizards.

'Wordle' #607 Answer for Thursday, February 16

The answer to today's Wordle is "Magic."

A common word, with two vowels, this wasn't the toughest puzzle Wordle has yet thrown our way, but it was still a fun brainteaser. Did you get it? Congratulations if so, but please don't worry if not. Trying to improve your score over time is one of our favorite things about Wordle. Newsweek will, of course, be back with another round of Wordle hints and tips tomorrow.

What Does 'Magic' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "magic" as "the use of means (such as charms or spells) believed to have supernatural power over natural forces."

For example: "In literature witches are often able to cast powerful magic spells."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.