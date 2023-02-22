Today's Wordle #613 Tips and Answer for Wednesday, February 22 Conundrum

Wordle, the word puzzle perfected by software developer Josh Wardle during coronavirus lockdown, shows little sign of losing its appeal, well over a year after it was first released to the public in October 2021.

The game is very simple, doubtless helping to explain its popularity. Each day the player is tasked with figuring out a new five-letter word in six attempts or fewer. After each guess the letters light up, letting you know how accurate you were.

If a letter goes green you've done well—it is both in the word, and in the position you placed it. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you put it, while gray tells you it isn't included at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, Wardle explained how he settled on five-letter words for his puzzle.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

Later that same month Wardle sold Wordle to the New York Times for an undisclosed seven figure fee, though the game remains free to play.

Wordle's success has helped inspire a number of other online puzzles, including Nerdle for math enthusiasts and Worldle for those seeking a geography-based challenge.

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #613 Tips and Clues for Wednesday, February 22

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Fruit gets this way over time (up to a point)!

Hint #4: None of the first three letters in the alphabet feature.

Hint #5: There is no 'I' in team. However, there is one in today's answer.

'Wordle' #613 Answer for Wednesday, February 22

The answer to today's Wordle is "Riper."

A relatively common word, with two vowels, this wasn't the toughest puzzle Wordle has thrown our way, but it was still a fun brainteaser. Did you get it? If so, congratulations. But please don't worry if not, one of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your performance over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Riper' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "riper" as being more "grown and developed."

For example: "Riper fruit" or "riper wheat."