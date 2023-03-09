Today's Wordle #628 Answer, Hints and Tips for Thursday, March 9 Game

Wordle is showing few signs of losing its viral popularity, nearly a year and a half after the word puzzle was first released to the public. Its rules are very simple, meaning almost anyone can play, regardless of their past experience with word games.

Each day the player has to work out a new five-letter word, in six attempts or less. After each guess the letters light up, letting you know how accurate you were. If a letter goes green it is both in the word, and in the position you placed it. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you put it, whilst gray tells you it's not included at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, Josh Wardle, the New York based software engineer who created Wordle, explained why he decided on five-letter words for his puzzle.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

Later that same month, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times, though it remains free to play.

Wordle's popularity has helped inspire a number of other online puzzles, including Nerdle for math enthusiasts and Worldle for fans of geography.

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some tips. The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #628 Tips and Clues for Thursday, March 9

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are two vowels.

Hint #2: The third and fifth letters are the same.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's Wordle include "location," "point" and "position."

Hint #4: The first letter is one of the last five in the alphabet.

Hint #5: There is no "I" in team. The same applies to today's Wordle.

'Wordle' #628 Answer for Thursday, March 9

The answer to today's Wordle is "Where."

A relatively common word, with a repeated vowel, means this certainly isn't the toughest Wordle puzzle we've yet faced, but it was still a fun puzzle! Did you get it? If so congratulations, but please don't be deterred if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your result over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Where' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "where" as: "At, in, or to what place."

For example: "Where is the house?"