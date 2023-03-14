Today's Wordle #633 Hints and Answer for Tuesday, March 14 Brainteaser

When Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, first created Wordle during coronavirus lockdown, it seems unlikely he realized he was about to launch a global sensation.

Yet the game became wildly popular after it was released to the public in October 2021, and the following January was purchased by the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek earlier that month Wardle admitted that, despite having invented Wordle, he sometimes still struggled with the game.

The New Yorker said: "Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it, so there's your answer! I'm afraid I'm not really the best.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

Speaking to Newsweek Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., argued social media played a key role in Wordle's rapid growth in popularity.

He said: "In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some hints.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #633 Tips and Clues for Tuesday, March 14

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: Tuesday's Wordle contains two vowels, one of which functions as a consonant in a different word structure.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "irritable," "boorish" and "rude."

Hint #4: Not generally a good mood to be in!

Hint #5: The second letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #633 Answer for Tuesday, March 14

The answer to today's Wordle is "Surly."

Well, that was a tricky one! Not the most commonly used word, with two of the rarer vowels, Tuesday's Wordle is likely to have challenged even experienced players. Did you figure it out?

If so, congratulations! But please don't worry if not. One of my favorite things about Wordle is seeing if I can improve my results over time.

What Does 'Surly' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "surly" as: "Menacing or threatening in appearance."

For example: "The man looked surly as he walked out of the bar."