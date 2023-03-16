Today's Wordle #635 Answer, Hints and Tips for Thursday, March 16 Enigma

Word puzzle Wordle is showing no sign of losing its extraordinary appeal, well over a year since it was first released to the public in October 2021.

The game's rules are simple, meaning it can be played by almost anyone regardless of whether they have any prior experience with this kind of challenge.

Each day the player has to work out a new five-letter word, in six attempts or less. After each guess the letters light up, letting you know how close to the answer you were.

If a letter goes green it is both in the word, and in the position you put it. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you placed it, whilst gray tells you it's not included at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022 Josh Wardle, Wordle's creator, explained how he settled on five-letter words for his game.

He said: "Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

Also in January 2022, Wordle was purchased by the New York Times, though it remains free to play.

Fans of Wordle may enjoy other online puzzles, such as the mathematically based Nerdle, or Worldle which is based around geography.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #635 Tips and Clues for Thursday, March 16

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The word contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: You can drink it!

Hint #4: The fourth letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There is no 'I' in team. There is, however, in today's Wordle.

'Wordle' #635 Answer for Thursday, March 16

The answer to today's Wordle is "Cider."

That was an interesting one! With two vowels, and a relatively common word, it wasn't the toughest puzzle Wordle has thrown our way, but it was still a good brainteaser.

Did you get it? If so, congratulations. But please don't be put off if not. One of the great things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score each day.

Either way, we hope to see you again tomorrow when Newsweek will have another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Cider' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "cider" as: "Fermented apple juice often made sparkling by carbonation or fermentation in a sealed container."

For example: "My brother is coming later, so I've ordered him a bottle of cider."