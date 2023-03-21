Today's Wordle #640 Hints and Answer for Tuesday, March 21 Brainteaser

Wordle was perfected by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software developer, during coronavirus lockdown, as he wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins Wordle gained a devoted following after being released to the public, with many players sharing their strategies and results on social media. In January 2022 the New York Times purchased Wordle, though it remains free to play.

Speaking to Newsweek Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., explained how social media helped Wordle develop into a global sensation.

He said: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #640 Tips and Clues for Tuesday, March 21

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The word contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Synonyms for Tuesday's answer include "hard," "resilient" and "solid."

Hint #4: The second and third letters are vowels.

Hint #5: There is no 'I' in team. The same applies to today's Wordle.

'Wordle' #640 Answer for Tuesday, March 21

The answer to today's Wordle is "Tough."

A relatively common word, with two vowels, this certainly wasn't the toughest Wordle ever, but it was still a fun puzzle. Congratulations if you figured it out but please don't worry if you didn't. The next Wordle will be released tomorrow and Newsweek will have more hints and tips to help you complete the challenge.

What Does 'Tough' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "tough" as, among other things: "Difficult to accomplish, resolve, endure, or deal with."

For example: "A tough question."