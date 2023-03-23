Today's Wordle #642, Clues and Answer for Thursday, March 23 Puzzle

It's been well over a year since Wordle was first released to the public, in October 2021, yet the popular word puzzle shows few signs of losing its viral appeal.

The game was invented by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software developer, as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy" during coronavirus lockdown. However, after becoming publicly available Wordle quickly gained a large, dedicated fanbase, and was purchased by the New York Times in January 2022.

Speaking to Newsweek Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., argued social media played a key role in Wordle's rapid ascent.

He said: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #642, Clues for Thursday, March 23

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: Thursday's answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: It's not the most commonly used of words.

Hint #4: Synonyms for today's Wordle include "sedate," "somber" and "stuffy."

Hint #5: The third and fourth letters are vowels.

'Wordle' #642 Answer for Thursday, March 23

The answer to today's Wordle is "Staid."

Well that was a tough one! With an unusual word as the answer, Thursday's Wordle is likely to have challenged even experienced players, though the two common vowels did help. Did you figure it out? If so, congratulations! But please don't worry if not. Not all Wordle puzzles are this challenging and Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of tips.

What Does 'Staid' Mean?

The Cambridge University dictionary defines "staid" as "serious, boring, and slightly old-fashioned."

For example: "In an attempt to change its staid image, the newspaper has created a new section aimed at younger readers."