Today's Wordle #644, Hints, Tips and Answer for Saturday, March 25 Game

Wordle, the viral word-based puzzle invented by New York software developer Josh Wardle, is showing few signs of losing its extraordinary popularity, well over a year after it was first released to the public.

The game is very simple, meaning it can be played by almost anyone regardless of their past experience with word puzzles. Each day the player must work out a new five-letter word, in six attempts or less. After each guess the letters light up, letting you know how accurate you were. If a letter goes green it is both in the word, and in the correct position. Yellow means the letter features, but not where you put it, whilst gray tells you it isn't included at all.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022 Wardle explained why he settled on five-letter words for his puzzle. He said: "There is a reason that every word is 5 letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

Later that same month Wardle sold Wordle to the New York Times, for an unspecified low seven-figure sum.

Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., told Newsweek Wordle's popularity reflects the longstanding human fascination with language.

He said: "Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #644, Clues for Saturday, March 25

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Associated with democracy.

Hint #4: The fourth letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There is no 'I' in team. The same applies to Saturday's Wordle.

'Wordle' #644 Answer for Saturday, March 25

The answer to today's Wordle is "Voter."

A common word, with two vowels, this certainly wasn't the toughest puzzle Wordle has yet thrown our way, but it was still a fun brainteaser. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't fret if not – one of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your performance over time. Either way, Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Voter' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "voter" as "one that votes or has the legal right to vote."

For example: "My daughter will be a voter for the first time in the 2024 presidential election."