Today's Wordle #649 Hints and Answer for Thursday, March 30 Challenge

Another day means another Wordle puzzle, and we have a cracker for you today!

Wordle was invented during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, who initially just wanted a puzzle "for me and my partner to enjoy."

However, after being released to the public the game developed into a viral sensation and was bought by the New York Times in January 2022 for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum.

Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some tips on playing Wordle during an interview with Newsweek.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Thursday's Wordle puzzle. Alexi Rosenfeld/GETTY

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #649, Clues for Thursday, March 30

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: You can eat it!

Hint #4: One of the first three letters in the alphabet features.

Hint #5: Goes well with cheese (admittedly this may be a personal preference).

'Wordle' #649 Answer for Thursday, March 30

The answer to today's Wordle is "Bread."

A commonly used word, with two vowels, Thursday's Wordle certainly wasn't the most challenging we've faced thus far, but it was still a good brainteaser. Congratulations if you figured it out, but please don't worry if not. Newsweek will be back with another round of Wordle hints and tips tomorrow, and one of the best things about the game is seeing if you can improve your score over time.

What Does 'Bread' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "bread" as "a usually baked and leavened food made of a mixture whose basic constituent is flour or meal."

For example: "Alex, could you pick up some more bread on the way back from the gym?"