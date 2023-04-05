Today's Wordle #655 Hints and Answer for Wednesday, April 5 Challenge

When Josh Wardle, a New York software engineer, first invented Wordle during coronavirus lockdown, he simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Once released to the public in October 2021 however, Wordle quickly developed into a global sensation, gaining a loyal base of players all across the English speaking world. The popularity was such that in January 2022, Wardle was able to sell the puzzle to The New York Times, for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum.

The word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you complete Wednesday's "Wordle" puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

During an interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some tips for playing Wordle.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #655, Clues for Wednesday, April 5

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There is only one vowel.

Hint #2: The first and fourth letters are the same.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "hit," "bash" and "slap."

Hint #4: You wouldn't want to do this into a car.

Hint #5: There is no "I" in team. The same applies to Wednesday's Wordle puzzle.

'Wordle' #655 Answer for Wednesday, April 5

The answer to today's Wordle is "Smash."

Did you get it? A relatively common word, this certainly wasn't the toughest Wordle we've yet faced, though the single vowel ensured it was still a good challenge. Congratulations if you figured it out, but please don't be despondent if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your scores over time. Newsweek will, of course, be back with another round of Wordle hints and tips tomorrow.

What Does 'Smash' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "smash" as either "a smashing blow or attack" or "a hard overhand stroke (as in tennis or badminton)."

For example: "Whilst completing the obstacle course I received a smash to the head."