U.S.

Today's Wordle #655 Hints and Answer for Wednesday, April 5 Challenge

By
U.S. Wordle Josh Wardle New York Times Game

When Josh Wardle, a New York software engineer, first invented Wordle during coronavirus lockdown, he simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Once released to the public in October 2021 however, Wordle quickly developed into a global sensation, gaining a loyal base of players all across the English speaking world. The popularity was such that in January 2022, Wardle was able to sell the puzzle to The New York Times, for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum.

Wordle hints for 5 April 2023 puzzle
The word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you complete Wednesday's "Wordle" puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

During an interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some tips for playing Wordle.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #655, Clues for Wednesday, April 5

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There is only one vowel.

Hint #2: The first and fourth letters are the same.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "hit," "bash" and "slap."

Hint #4: You wouldn't want to do this into a car.

Hint #5: There is no "I" in team. The same applies to Wednesday's Wordle puzzle.

Read more

'Wordle' #655 Answer for Wednesday, April 5

The answer to today's Wordle is "Smash."

Did you get it? A relatively common word, this certainly wasn't the toughest Wordle we've yet faced, though the single vowel ensured it was still a good challenge. Congratulations if you figured it out, but please don't be despondent if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your scores over time. Newsweek will, of course, be back with another round of Wordle hints and tips tomorrow.

What Does 'Smash' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "smash" as either "a smashing blow or attack" or "a hard overhand stroke (as in tennis or badminton)."

For example: "Whilst completing the obstacle course I received a smash to the head."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC