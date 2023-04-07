Today's Wordle #657 Answer, Hints and Tips for Friday, April 7 Game

Wordle was first invented during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York- based software engineer, who simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

It seems unlikely then that Wardle realized he was launching a global sensation which would be played widely across the English-speaking world. Wardle released Wordle to the public in October 2021, after which it quickly became a social media sensation, before selling it to The New York Times in January 2022.

Speaking to Newsweek, Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., attributed Wordle's popularity to the longstanding human interest in language.

He said: "I would say, though, that language always seems to be fascinating to people. This is perhaps because producing and understanding language is a fantastically complex process, and we are only aware of the tiniest bit of that process while it's going on; most of what we do when we speak, we do unconsciously. But it may be that people have an inkling that they're doing something very involved and impressive when they speak, even if they don't know the details or why it should be that way.

The word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Friday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/Wordle

"Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #657, Clues for Friday, April 7

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "location," "placement" and "site."

Hint #4: The fourth letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There is no "I" in team. The same applies to Friday's Wordle puzzle.

'Wordle' #657 Answer for Friday, April 7

The answer to today's Wordle is "Locus."

Well, that was a tough one! As a relatively uncommon word, with two of the less frequently used vowels, Friday's Wordle is likely to have challenged even experienced players of the game. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't be disheartened if not. Another Wordle puzzle will be released tomorrow and, once again, Newsweek will be back with a fresh set of hints and tips.

What Does 'Locus' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "locus" as "the place where something is situated or occurs."

For example: "In democracy the locus of power is in the people."