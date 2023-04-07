Gaming

Today's Wordle #657 Answer, Hints and Tips for Friday, April 7 Game

By
Gaming Wordle Josh Wardle New York Times Hints

Wordle was first invented during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York- based software engineer, who simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

It seems unlikely then that Wardle realized he was launching a global sensation which would be played widely across the English-speaking world. Wardle released Wordle to the public in October 2021, after which it quickly became a social media sensation, before selling it to The New York Times in January 2022.

Speaking to Newsweek, Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., attributed Wordle's popularity to the longstanding human interest in language.

He said: "I would say, though, that language always seems to be fascinating to people. This is perhaps because producing and understanding language is a fantastically complex process, and we are only aware of the tiniest bit of that process while it's going on; most of what we do when we speak, we do unconsciously. But it may be that people have an inkling that they're doing something very involved and impressive when they speak, even if they don't know the details or why it should be that way.

Wordle hints for 7 April 2023 puzzle
The word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Friday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/Wordle

"Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #657, Clues for Friday, April 7

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "location," "placement" and "site."

Hint #4: The fourth letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There is no "I" in team. The same applies to Friday's Wordle puzzle.

Read more

'Wordle' #657 Answer for Friday, April 7

The answer to today's Wordle is "Locus."

Well, that was a tough one! As a relatively uncommon word, with two of the less frequently used vowels, Friday's Wordle is likely to have challenged even experienced players of the game. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't be disheartened if not. Another Wordle puzzle will be released tomorrow and, once again, Newsweek will be back with a fresh set of hints and tips.

What Does 'Locus' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "locus" as "the place where something is situated or occurs."

For example: "In democracy the locus of power is in the people."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC