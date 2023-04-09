Today's Wordle #659 Clues, Hints and Answer for Sunday, April 9 Brainteaser

Wordle has come a long way since it was first invented by New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle during coronavirus lockdown, who simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

The daily puzzle developed into a viral sensation after being released to the public in October 2021, and in January 2022 was purchased by The New York Times. The game remains free to play.

Speaking to Newsweek Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice for Wordle players.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

The word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you complete Sunday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #659, Clues for Sunday, April 9

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Synonyms for Sunday's Wordle include "blunder," "foul-up" and "miscalculation."

Hint #4: The final letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There is no 'I' in team. The same applies to today's Wordle.

'Wordle' #659 Answer for Sunday, April 9

The answer to today's Wordle is "Snafu."

Well, that was a tough one. An unusual word which is likely to have challenged even experienced Wordle players.

Did you get it? If so we're very impressed. But please don't be perturbed if not, one of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time.

Newsweek will of course be back with another round of Wordle hints and tips tomorrow.

What Does 'Snafu' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "snafu" as: "A situation marked by errors or confusion."

For example: "An enormous amount of my time was devoted to untangling snafus."