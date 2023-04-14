Today's Wordle #664 Hints, Clues and Answer for Friday, April 14

Josh Wardle, a software engineer based in New York, originally invented Wordle during coronavirus lockdown as he wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

After being released to the general public in October 2021, however, Wordle developed into a global sensation, which was purchased by the New York Times for a low seven figure sum in January 2022.

Speaking to Newsweek Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., argued social media played a key role in Wordle's viral spread.

This photo shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a cell phone in Washington, D.C. on January 11, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Friday's puzzle. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/GETTY

He said: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

'Wordle' #664, Clues for Friday, April 14

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's Wordle include "bandit," "burglar" and "robber."

Hint #4: The fourth letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: An interaction with one of these can really ruin your day!

The answer to today's Wordle follows, so please stop reading if you're still trying to complete the challenge.

'Wordle' #664 Answer for Friday, April 14

The answer to today's Wordle is "Thief."

A relatively common word, with two vowels, Friday's puzzle certainly wasn't the toughest Wordle we've yet faced, but it was still a fun brainteaser. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't be put off if not. Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Thief' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "thief" as "one that steals, especially stealthily or secretly."

For example: "Unfortunately, while travelling a thief stole my wallet."