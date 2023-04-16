Gaming

Today's Wordle #666 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, April 16 Game

Wordle has become and internet sensation since it was first released to the public in October 2021.

Part of Wordle's appeal is its simplicity, which allows newcomers to quickly pick up and play the game.

Players are tasked with solving a five-letter word in six attempts or less using a color-coded system.

A green tile tells the player the letter is in the word and is in the correct place. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place while a gray one tells the player the letter is not in the word at all.

Wordle creator Josh Wardle previously explained to Newsweek why he decided on a five-letter word for the puzzle.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

Wardle went on to sell Wordle to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, although the game remains free to play.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you don't want to see it.

Wordle #666 Hints and Clues for Sunday, April 16

Hint #1: The answer contains no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains only one vowel.

Hint #3: Another way of saying you used to live somewhere.

Hint #4: Today's answer starts with a "D."

Hint #5: Think caves.

Wordle #666 Answer for Sunday, April 16

The answer to today's puzzle is "Dwelt."

While not the most commonly used word in everyday speech, it likely is a word that most players will know.

Congratulations if you solved today's puzzle but don't worry if you did not, one of the best things about Wordle is that you can play it again tomorrow even if you did not succeed today.

What Does 'Dwelt' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "dwelt" as "to remain for a time" or "to live as a resident."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

