Today's Wordle #668, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, April 18, Brainteaser

By
U.S. Wordle Josh Wardle New York Times Game

Wordle was invented by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins Wordle developed into a global sensation after being released to the public in October 2021, and was sold to the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum the following January.

Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some tips on playing Wordle in an interview with Newsweek.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

Wordle hints for 18 April 2023 puzzle
A person plays "Wordle" in New York City on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you complete Tuesday's "Wordle" game. Alexi Rosenfeld/GETTY

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #668, Clues for Tuesday, April 18

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Associated with hunting.

Hint #4: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There is no "I" in team. The same applies to Tuesday's Wordle answer.

The answer to today's Wordle follows, so please stop reading if you're still trying to complete the challenge.

'Wordle' #668 Answer for Tuesday, April 18

The answer to today's Wordle is "Hound."

Did you get it? Not a particularly unusual word and with two vowels, this certainly wasn't the toughest challenge Wordle has thrown our way, but it was still a good brainteaser. Congratulations if you figured it out but don't be put off if not. You'll have another chance tomorrow when Newsweek will be back with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Hound' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "hound" as: "A dog of any of numerous hunting breeds including both scent hounds (such as the bloodhound and beagle) and sight hounds (such as the greyhound and Afghan hound)."

For example: "In medieval England it was common for nobles to go hunting with hounds."

