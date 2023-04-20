Today's Wordle #670, Answer, Hints and Tips for Thursday, April 20 Enigma

When Josh Wardle, a New York based software engineer, first developed Wordle during coronavirus lockdown, he simply wanted to create a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins, the game quickly became a viral hit after being released to the public in October 2021, and remains popular with players across the English speaking world. Some players share their result each day on social media, where an active community has built up around the game.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you complete Thursday's puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek, Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., argued humans have long enjoyed word based puzzles like Wordle.

He said: "Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

Wordle's popularity has helped inspire a number of other online puzzles, such as Worldle for geography enthusiasts and Nerdle for fans of math-based puzzles.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #670, Clues for Thursday, April 20

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: Thursday's Wordle contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Used during meals.

Hint #4: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There is no "I" in team. The same applies to today's Wordle puzzle.

The answer to today's Wordle follows, so please stop reading if you're still trying to complete the challenge.

'Wordle' #670, Answer for Thursday, April 20

The answer to today's Wordle is "Plate."

A commonly used word, containing two of the most common vowels, Thursday's Wordle may not have been the toughest challenge we've yet faced, but it was still a fun brainteaser. Did you get it? If so congratulations! But please don't be put off if not. As with so many things in life practice makes perfect, and Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Plate' Mean?

The Cambridge University Dictionary defines "plate" as: "A flat, usually round dish with a slightly raised edge that you eat from or serve food from."

For example: "There's still lots of food on your plate."