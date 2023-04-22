Today's Wordle #672 Answer, Clues and Hints for Saturday, April 22 Game

Wordle has become a global sensation with millions of players worldwide since it was first released to the public in October 2021.

Creator Josh Wardle, a New York-based software developer, first developed the game during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The rules of the game are simple. Players are tasked with solving a new five letter word in six attempts or less using a color-coded grid.

A green tile indicates the letter chosen is correct and is in the right place, while a yellow one means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means the letter is not in the word at all.

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Today's Wordle could stump some players. Getty

Wardle previously told Newsweek in January 2022 that despite inventing Wordle he sometimes struggles with the game.

He said: "Well, I did create Wordle and I'm not very good at it, so there's your answer. I'm afraid I'm not really the best.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning. She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

Wardle sold Wordle to the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in early 2022.

Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., previously told Newsweek that social media played an important role in Wordle's development into a global sensation.

He said: "Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be shared at the end of the article, so scroll down with caution if you want to solve it for yourself.

'Wordle' #672, Clues for Saturday, April 22

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeating letters in the answer.

Hint #2: Today's Wordle starts with a 'B.'

Hint #3: There are two vowels.

Hint #4: Think being short of money.

Hint #5: If this happens, you may want to fix it.

'Wordle' #672, Answer for Saturday, April 22

The answer to today's Wordle is "Broke."

Did you solve it? If so then congratulations. But don't be deterred if not as Wordle will return tomorrow and so will Newsweek with a new set of hints and tips.

What Does 'Broke' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "broke" as: "Penniless." An example of broke in a sentence includes: "She is broke and homeless."