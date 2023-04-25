U.S.

Today's Wordle #675, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, April 25

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

When Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, first released Wordle to the public in October 2021 he surely had no idea he was launching a global sensation. The game was invented by Wardle during coronavirus lockdown, initially just "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins Wordle rapidly became popular across the English-speaking world and, in January 2022, it was sold to the New York Times for an undisclosed low seven figure sum.

Wordle hints for 25 April 2023 puzzle
This photo shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a cell phone in Washington, D.C. on January 11, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you complete Tuesday's Wordle puzzle. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., argued social media played a crucial role in Wordle's rapid spread.

He said: "Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

'Wordle' #675, Clues for Tuesday, April 25

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Associated with Batman.

Hint #4: None of the first three letters in the alphabet feature.

Hint #5: The fourth letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #675, Answer for Tuesday, April 25

The answer to today's Wordle is "Joker."

A relatively common word, with two vowels, today's Wordle certainly wasn't the toughest we've yet faced, but it was still a fun puzzle. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't be put off if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips tomorrow.

What Does 'Joker' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "joker" as: "A person given to joking" or "a playing card added to a pack as a wild card or as the highest-ranking card."

For example: "We should definitely invite Steve to the party, he's such a joker!"

