Today's Wordle #682, Hints, Tips and Answer for Tuesday, May 2 Puzzle

Wordle was first invented during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York based software developer originally from the U.K.

The rules are simple, each day the player has to figure out a new five letter word, in six attempts or less. After a guess each, the letters light up, letting you know how accurate you were, and when they all go green you have the correct answer.

Speaking to Newsweek in January 2022, Wardle explained why he decided on five letter words for his game. He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

The word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Tuesday's Wordle puzzle. GETTY

Later that same month, Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times, though the game remains free to play.

Speaking to Newsweek, Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York, England, argued Wordle's popularity reflects the longstanding human interest in language.

He said: "Language games poke at how conscious (or unconscious) we are of our own linguistic processes, and maybe give us a little more insight into them than we had before. That might be one reason why humans, maybe universally, have always invented and enjoyed language games!"

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #682, Clues for Tuesday, May 2

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels, one of which functions as a consonant in a different word structure.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Synonyms for Tuesday's Wordle include "brooding," "mean" and "moody."

Hint #4: The second letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: One of the final three letters in the alphabet features.

'Wordle' #682, Answer for Tuesday, May 2

The answer to today's Wordle is "Sulky."

That was a tough one! With no repeating letters, and two of the less commonly used vowels, Tuesday's puzzle may have troubled even experienced Wordle users. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your performance over time, and Newsweek will of course be back with another round of hints and tips tomorrow.

What Does 'Sulky' Mean?

The Cambridge University dictionary defines "sulky" as: "Refusing to smile or be pleasant to people, usually because you are angry about something

For example: "She brought along a couple of sulky kids who didn't say a word the whole time."