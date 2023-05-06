U.S.

Today's 'Wordle' #686 Clues, Hints and Answer for Saturday, May 6 Game

Wordle has come a long way since it was first invented by Josh Wardle during coronavirus lockdown as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

The puzzle is now a global sensation played by many thousands across the English speaking world. The game's popularity led to it being purchased by the New York Times in January 2022 for an undisclosed seven figure sum.

Speaking to Newsweek Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., offered some tips on playing Wordle.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

Wordle hints for 6 May 2023 puzzle
In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #686, Clues for Saturday, May 6

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Synonyms for Saturday's Wordle include "rage" and "displeasure."

Hint #4: The first letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: None of the last three letters in the alphabet feature.

'Wordle' #686, Answer for Saturday, May 6

The answer to today's Wordle is "Anger."

Did you get it? A common word with two of the most frequently used vowels, Saturday's Wordle puzzle certainly wasn't the most difficult we've yet faced, but it was still a good brainteaser!

Congratulations if you figured it out but please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is trying to improve your performance over time, and Newsweek will be back on Sunday with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Anger' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "anger" as "a strong feeling of displeasure and usually of antagonism."

For example: "She found it hard to control her anger."

