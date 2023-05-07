Today's 'Wordle' #687 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, May 7 Puzzle

Wordle shows few signs of losing its extraordinary popularity well over a year after it was first released to the public in October 2021.

The objective is simple, each day the player is tasked with figuring out a new five letter word in six attempts or less. After each guess the letters change color indicating how close to the answer you were, with the player attempting to get all five letters to turn green.

Addressing Newsweek in January 2022 Josh Wardle, Wordle's creator, explained why he had settled on five letter words. He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Sunday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek Joel C. Wallenberg, a senior lecturer in language change at the University of York in the U.K., gave some advice on how to start playing Wordle.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice."

The popularity of Wordle helped inspire a number of similar online games, such as Worldle for geography enthusiasts and even Taylordle for Taylor Swift fans.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #687, Clues for Sunday, May 7

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Seen as spooky.

Hint #4: None of the first three letters in the alphabet feature.

Hint #5: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans will know Charlie loves these.

'Wordle' #687, Answer for Sunday, May 7

The answer to today's Wordle is "Ghoul."

Well that was a fun one! Not the most commonly used word although the two vowels certainly helped. Did you get it? Congratulations if so but please don't be put off if not, some Wordle puzzles are much easier than others and Newsweek will be back on Monday with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Ghoul' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "ghoul" as "a legendary evil being that robs graves and feeds on corpses."

For example: "For Halloween I'm coming dressed as a ghoul."