Today's Wordle #693 Answer, Hints and Clues for Saturday, May 13 Game

Today's Wordle may prove challenging for some players, so Newsweek has come up with five helpful hints to point them in the right direction. And for fans who are still unsure of the word when they are down to their final guess, the answer is provided at the end of the article.

The game, which involves players from around the world, asks users to solve the puzzle by guessing a mystery 5-letter word in 6 tries or fewer.

The puzzle refreshes each day, with a new word that needs to be worked out from scratch. Wordle tries to help users stumble across the correct word by using a color-coded system; each correct letter in a guess turns green, yellow if it's in the word but is currently in the wrong place, or gray if it is incorrect.

A player tries to solve the daily Wordle puzzle in New York City back in January 2022. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Game inventor Josh Wardle created the puzzle to play with his partner. He had first started working on it back in 2013, but returned to it during the pandemic and perfected it, naming the game with a riff on his own surname.

Wardle made the game public in October 2021 and it quickly became a global phenomenon — gaining more than 45 million users after starting out with just 90 active players. He said he only wanted to provide a single game each day because he has always been "wary of apps that want to consume all of your time."

The software engineer sold his game to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January 2022. The word game has become so popular that it has inspired a number of other daily games like the music-based Heardle, and the math-based Nerdle.

'Wordle' #693, 5 Hints for Saturday, May 13

Newsweek has put together five clues to help players baffled by today's Wordle.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle has two vowels.

Hint #2: No letters repeat in today's word.

Hint #3: The word begins with the letter A.

Hint #4: The word is used to describe an odor or taste.

Hint #5: Merriam-Webster defines the word as meaning "sharp and harsh or unpleasantly pungent... deeply or violently bitter."

'Wordle' #693, Answer for Saturday, May 13

The answer to today's Wordle is "Acrid."

Wordle updates every day at 7 p.m. ET, at which point the next word will become available for players to try and solve.

But fans who need something to keep themselves busy while they wait for Wordle to refresh can have a go at these similar word-based puzzles.