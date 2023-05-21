Today's Wordle #701 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, May 21 Puzzle

Wordle is a global sensation with millions of players worldwide who enjoy its daily challenge.

When Josh Wardle, a New York-based software developer, created the game during the coronavirus lockdown he said it was something "for me and my partner to enjoy."

But it soon became a must-play game after it was released to the public on October 21.

A photo of a woman playing Wordle. Today's Wordle answer might stump some players. Getty

This rapid rise in popularity led the New York Times to purchase Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum. The game remains free to play via its website.

Erhan Aslan, who teaches linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., offered some advice on how to play Wordle.

He previously told Newsweek: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen.

"Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking.

"For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so be careful when you scroll down if you want to solve it for yourself.

'Wordle' #701, Clues for Sunday, May 21

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer has no repeated letters.

Hint #2: Today's Wordle answer contains one vowel.

Hint #3: Today's answer is an adjective.

Hint #4: It is often used to describe a behavior without regard for consequences.

Hint #5: It rhymes with the word crash.

'Wordle' #701, Answer for Sunday, May 21

The answer to today's Wordle is 'Brash.'

Today's Wordle might have tested some players, but many would have been able to solve the brainteaser.

Did you solve it? If so, well done but don't worry if you did not. Another Wordle will be released on Sunday and Newsweek will be here again with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Brash' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "brash" as being "heedless of the consequences."

For example: "A brash request to get something for free."