Today's 'Wordle' #714 Clues, Tips and Answer for Saturday, June 3 Game

When Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer, invented Wordle during the coronavirus lockdown, he simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

After being released to the public in October 2021, Wordle soon developed into a global sensation, with players across the English speaking world. Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times in January 2022, for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

The addictive game's premise is straightforward as players simply have to follow a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses.

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. A gray tile means that the letter is not in the word at all.

In an interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., provided some tips for Wordle players.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

This photo illustration shows a person playing online word game "Wordle" on a mobile phone in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Saturday's "Wordle" puzzle. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/GETTY

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to Saturday's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #714, Clues for Saturday, June 3

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels, one of which functions as a consonant in a different word structure.

Hint #2: The third and fourth letters are the same.

Hint #3: Associated with children.

Hint #4: One of the first three letters in the alphabet features.

Hint #5: The second letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #714, Answer for Saturday, June 3

The answer to Saturday's Wordle is "Nanny."

A relatively common word, containing two vowels, this may not have been the toughest Wordle game we've yet faced, but it was still a good puzzle. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't be put off if not. Another Wordle will be released on Sunday and, once again, Newsweek will be here with a fresh round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Nanny' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "nanny" as "a child's nurse or caregiver."

For example: "After a couple of hours the nanny arrived to pick up the children."