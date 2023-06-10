Today's 'Wordle' #721 Hints, Tips and Answer for Saturday, June 10 Game

When software engineer Josh Wardle invented Wordle during coronavirus lockdown he simply aimed to create a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Despite these humble origins Wordle quickly developed into a global sensation after being released to the public in October 2021, and in January 2022 was purchased by the New York Times for an undisclosed seven figure sum.

In an interview with Newsweek Erhan Aslan, associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some tips for playing Wordle.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Saturday's Wordle challenge. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to Saturday's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #721, Clues for Saturday, June 10

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle contains two different vowels, with one of them appearing twice.

Hint #2: The first and third letters are the same.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "anew," "repeatedly" and "over."

Hint #4: Think repetition.

Hint #5: The fourth letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #721, Answer for Saturday, June 10

The answer to today's Wordle is 'Again.'

A common word, Saturday's Wordle puzzle may not be the toughest we've yet faced, but it was still a good brainteaser. Did you get it? Congratulations if so, but please don't be put off if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time, and Newsweek will be back tomorrow with another round of hints and tips for the latest puzzle.

What Does 'Again' Mean?

The Cambridge University dictionary defines "again" as "one more time."

For example: "Could you spell your name again?"