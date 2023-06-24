Today's 'Wordle' #735 Tips, Clues and Answer for Saturday, June 24 Game

Wordle has remarkably humble origins, considering its enormous popularity, with the word-based puzzle being developed during a coronavirus lockdown by New York-based software developer Josh Wardle, who simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."



After Wordle was released to the public in October 2021, it quickly became a viral sensation, with many players taking to social media each day to share their scores. In January 2022 Wordle was purchased by the New York Times, though the game remains free to play.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an expert in applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice to Wordle players.

He commented: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

In this image, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

'Wordle' #735, Clues for Saturday, June 24

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer only contains one vowel.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Synonyms for Saturday's Wordle include "majestic" and "imposing."

Hint #4: Often associated with strength and/or beauty.

Hint #5: One of the first three letters in the alphabet features.

'Wordle' #735, Answer for Saturday, June 24

The answer to today's Wordle is "grand."

A relatively common word, this certainly wasn't the toughest Wordle puzzle we've yet faced, though the solitary vowel ensured it was still a real brainteaser. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't be put off if not. A new Wordle puzzle is released every day, giving you the chance to improve your score over time, and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips on Sunday.

What Does 'Grand' Mean?

There are several ways to use the word "grand". The Merriam-Webster dictionary's top definition of "grand" is "having more importance than others."

For example: "The tourists were impressed by all the grand old buildings in Rome."