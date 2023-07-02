Today's 'Wordle' #743 Answer, Clues and Hints for Sunday, July 2 Puzzle

Wordle has continued to enjoy a player base of millions across the globe after being created by New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle.

Wardle developed the English-language puzzle game during the COVID-19 lockdown as something for him and his partner to enjoy.

The game's simple pick-up-and-play element soon earned it a host of new fans and the number of players grew from a few dozen to millions in just a few months.

Stock image of a woman playing Wordle on her phone. Today's Wordle puzzle could test some players. Getty

Wordle's gameplay is simple, each day the player needs to figure out a new five-letter word in six attempts or fewer using a color-coded system that tells them how close they are to the answer.

A green tile means the letter is correct and in the right place, a yellow one indicates while the letter is right it is in the wrong place and a gray tile means the letter is not in the word at all.

Wardle previously told Newsweek in January 2022, why he settled on having five letters in his puzzle.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

Wordle was purchased by the New York Times later that month, although it remains free to play.

Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., argued the internet was crucial in Wordle's rapid spread.

He previously told Newsweek: "In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of the article, so scroll down with care if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #743 Clues for Sunday, July 2

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's puzzle.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle answer is an adjective.

Hint #2: Today's answer has one set of repeating letters.

Hint #3: People may associate this word with fallen trees, rocks or houses in certain parts of the world.

Hint #4: Today's answer is a naturally growing plant.

Hint #5: The word contains the letter "Y."

'Wordle' #743, Answer for Sunday, July 2

The answer for today's Wordle is "Mossy."

While not the most common word to use on a daily basis, many people will know the answer. Congratulations if you solved the puzzle and if you did not, there will be another opportunity on Monday and once again Newsweek will be on hand to offer help.

What Does "Mossy" Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "mossy" as something "covered with moss or something like moss."

For example: "The stone looked mossy."