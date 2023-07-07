U.S.

Today's 'Wordle' #748, Clues, Hints and Answer for Friday, July 7 Game

By
Wordle has its origins during the coronavirus lockdown, when New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle invented the game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

The game is simple, doubtless helping to explain its extraordinary popularity. Each day the player has to work out a new five-letter word, using six attempts or fewer. After each guess the letters light up, and when they all turn green you have the right answer.

Wardle explained why he settled on five-letter words for his puzzle, speaking to Newsweek in January, 2022.

He said: "There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it. That might seem arbitrary but, with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

Wordle hints for 7 July 2023 puzzle
The word game "Wordle" is shown on a cell phone. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Friday's "Wordle" challenge. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., told Newsweek social media played a critical role in Wordle's viral spread.

He said: "In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #748, Clues for Friday, July 7

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: It's something you can eat.

Hint #4: Often regarded as a treat.

Hint #5: The second letter is a vowel.

'Wordle' #748, Answer for Friday, July 7

The answer to today's Wordle is "Donut."

The lack of any repeated letters, and the less commonly used vowels, made Friday's Wordle puzzle a real brainteaser. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't be put off if not. Wordle releases a new puzzle every day, and one of the best things about the game is seeing if you can improve your score over time. Newsweek will of course be back on Saturday with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Donut' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "donut" as "a small usually ring-shaped piece of sweet fried dough."

For example: "Let's go to the mall, I hear a new donut shop has just opened and I really want to try one!"

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC