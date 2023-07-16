Gaming

Today's 'Wordle' #757 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, July 16 Game

From humble origins as a game played by just two people, Wordle has grown into a globe-spanning phenomenon with millions of players taking part since it was released in 2021.

The English-language puzzle game was created by New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle and was developed during the pandemic lockdown as something for him and his partner to enjoy.

Wordle's popularity could be explained by its simple pick-and-play gameplay that saw the game go from a player base of a few dozen to millions within a few months.

The rules of the game are simple and players use a color system to work out a five-letter word within six guesses or fewer.

Woman playing Wordle on her phone
A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Today's "Wordle" answer could test even the most accomplished players' abilities. Getty

Green tiles show how many letters are in the word and in the correct position, while a yellow tile means the letter is in the word but is in the wrong place. A gray tile, however, indicates the letter is not in the word at all.

Wardle previously told Newsweek he was surprised to learn the game had first become extremely popular in New Zealand.

He said: "For obvious reasons, Wordle has mostly been popular in English-speaking countries. After all, it is a language-based game. When it launched, it actually took hold in New Zealand first.

"The Twittersphere over there is quite small, so everyone tends to be rather interconnected. This means if one person shares something, a lot of others are likely to see it as well, which is how Wordle gained such momentum."

Today's brain-teaser is a challenge, so Newsweek is here with some tips on how to solve the puzzle and help keep any winning streaks alive.

Wordle #757, Tips for Sunday, July 16

Today's answer will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down carefully if you want to work it out on your own. Here are some clues that can help you out.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle answer is a noun.

Hint #2: The answer has no repeating letters.

Hint #3: It is a mineral.

Hint #4: The answer shares its name with two brightly colored South American hummingbirds.

Hint #5: Today's Wordle answer contains the letter "Z."

'Wordle' #752 Answer for Sunday, July 16

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "topaz."

Hopefully, Sunday's Wordle puzzle was not particularly hard to solve, ande it will return at 7 p.m. ET when the daily update happens.

What Does 'Topaz' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "topaz" as "a mineral that is essentially a silicate of aluminum and usually occurs in orthorhombic translucent or transparent crystals or in white translucent masses."

For example: "Its gold frame is lined with rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnets, topazes, and tourmalines."

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC