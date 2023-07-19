Today's 'Wordle' #760 Hints, Clues and Answer for Wednesday, July 19 Game

For such a successful game Wordle has remarkably humble origins, being invented by New York-based software developer Josh Wardle, who just wanted a puzzle "for me and my partner to enjoy," during coronavirus lockdown.

However after the game was made publicly available in October 2021 it quickly developed a dedicated following across the English-speaking world, with many players choosing to share their results on social media each day. Wordle was purchased by The New York Times in January 2022 for a low seven-figure sum, though it remains free to play.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., offered some advice for Wordle players.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

The word game "Wordle" is seen on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve today's puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #760, Tips for Wednesday, July 19

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: The second letter is a vowel.

Hint #4: There may be no 'I' in team, but there is in Wednesday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #5: The Cambridge University dictionary defines today's Wordle as "something that makes you feel stronger or happier."

'Wordle' #760, Answer for Wednesday, July 19

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "tonic."

Not the most commonly used word, Wednesday's Wordle was a real brainteaser, though the two vowels certainly made things easier. Did you get it? If so congratulations! But please don't be put off if not. Another Wordle will be released tomorrow and once again Newsweek will be on hand with a selection of hints and tips.

What Does 'Tonic' Mean?

The Cambridge University dictionary defines "tonic" as "a liquid medicine that has the general effect of making you feel better rather than treating a particular health problem that you might have."

For example: "I was still feeling sad after the breakup so I went for a walk, which was a great tonic."