Today's 'Wordle' #771 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, July 30 Game

Wordle has become a viral sensation since it was first invented by New York-based software developer Josh Wardle as something for him and his partner to enjoy during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Part of Wordle's success can be attributed to its easy pick-up-and-play gameplay that relies on a color-coded system to inform players as they attempt to select the correct five letter word within six attempts or less.

A green tile means the letter is correct and in the right place, while a yellow one indicates the letter is right but in the wrong place. A gray tile means the letter is not in the word at all.

A woman playing Wordle on her phone. The game has millions of players worldwide. Getty

Wordle's success led The New York Times buying the game for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January 2022. The game is now available through the publication's website, where it remains free to play.

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the U.K.-based University of Reading, offered some advice for players in an interview with Newsweek.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's puzzle will be shared at the end of the article, so scroll down with care unless you want to spoil the answer for yourself.

'Wordle' #771, Tips for Sunday, July 30

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: Today's Wordle answer is a verb.

Hint #2: There are no repeating letters in the answer.

Hint #3: You might think of water when hearing this word.

Hint #4: There are two vowels in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #5: You would do this when you get dirty.

'Wordle' #771, Answer for Sunday, July 30

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "Bathe."

Did you solve it? If so, congratulations. But don't worry if you didn't as one of the best things about Wordle is that you'll get a fresh chance to work out the next puzzle when it returns tomorrow and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints.

What Does 'Bathe' Mean?

Merriam-Webster defines "bathe" as "to wash in a liquid (such as water)."