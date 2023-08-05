Today's 'Wordle' #777 Hints, Clues and Answer for Saturday, August 5 Game

Wordle was invented during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software developer, who simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

After being released to the general public in October 2021, Wordle quickly developed into a global sensation, with players across the world—some of whom share their results on social media each day. In January 2022, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times, for a low seven-figure sum.

In an interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some tips for those playing Wordle.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to Saturday's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #777, Tips for Saturday, August 5

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains three vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Connected with electricity.

Hint #4: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There is no 'I' in team. The same applies to Saturday's Wordle puzzle.

'Wordle' #777, Answer for Saturday, August 5

The answer to Saturday's Wordle puzzle is "anode."

Well that was a tough one! A scientific word, used infrequently in regular conversation, today's Wordle is likely to have challenged even the most experienced players of the game. The only saving grace was the three vowels, which certainly helped.

Did you get it? If so congratulations, but please don't be put off if not. That was an unusually difficult one, and Newsweek will be back with another round of Wordle hints and tips tomorrow.

What Does 'Anode' Mean?

The Cambridge dictionary defines "anode" as "one of the electrodes (= object that electricity moves through) in a piece of electrical equipment; the negative electrode in a battery and the positive electrode in most other electrical devices."

For example: "As this takes place, the current of the electrons arriving at the anode decreases by the value of the emission current."