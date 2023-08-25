Today's 'Wordle' #797, Hints, Tips and Answer for Friday, August 25

The hit brainteaser Wordle was created by Josh Wardle during the coronavirus pandemic to provide his partner with entertainment during the lockdowns.

After he released it to the public in October 2021, it quickly became one of the most talked about mini-games in the world, and it didn't take long for Wordle to became so popular that it was purchased by The New York Times.

"[My partner] and I play it on the couch together each morning," Wardle told Newsweek in 2022. "She will consistently get it in three goes, which is way, way better than I can ever hope to achieve. I normally need at least four or five attempts."

Wardle explained how he came up with the rules.

A person plays "Wordle" on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help crack Friday's puzzle. GETTY

"There is a reason that every word is five letters long and that you are allowed six attempts to guess it," he said. "That might seem arbitrary but with the prototype version, I tested different word lengths and experimented with the number of tries that players were allowed.

"Through that process of refinement, I figured out that five letters and six tries was the ideal sweet spot. It's just limited enough to feel challenging and to make you think, but most of the time people still manage to solve it. So, you feel a real sense of real accomplishment."

The game's premise is simple enough; players need to follow a color system to crack a five-letter word within just six guesses. Once you hit enter, you'll see which letters you have matched. If a box turns gray, it means that letter isn't featured, Yellow means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. And if you get a green square, you've got the right letter in the correct spot.

But even those who play it every day can sometimes find themselves stuck on an answer.

'Wordle' #797, Tips for Friday, August 25

Watch out! The answer to today's Wordle will be revealed at the end of this article. So if you want to work it out for yourself, scroll down carefully.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer.

Hint #2: Today's answer begins with a vowel.

Hint #3: In fact, there are three vowels in today's word.

Hint #4: Today's second letter is "n."

Hint #5: The word is a noun.

'Wordle' #797, Answer for Friday, August 25

The answer to today's Wordle is ocean.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the August 25 answer as "the whole body of salt water that covers nearly three-fourths of the earth."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.

Not got enough of your Wordle fix for today? Try some alternative puzzles, like Quordle or Typochondria.