Today's 'Wordle' #802, Tips, Hints and Answer for Wednesday, August 30 Game

For such a runaway success, Wordle has remarkably humble origins, being invented during the first coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York-based software engineer who simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Wardle released Wordle to the public in October 2021 and the game quickly developed a passionate fan base. Some Wordle players began sharing their results on social media each day, along with tips and hints, helping the game to go viral across the English-speaking world.

In January 2022 Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum, though the game remained free to play.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an expert in applied linguistics at the University of Reading in England, offered some advice for Wordle players.

A person plays "Wordle" on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Wednesday's puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

He commented: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting letter chosen. Starting off with letters that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #802, Tips for Wednesday, August 30

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains four vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: The answer can be a noun or an adjective.

Hint #4: The fourth letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There is no "I" in team. There is, however, in Wednesday's Wordle puzzle.

'Wordle' #802, Answer for Wednesday, August 30

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "audio."

Did you get it? Containing no fewer than four vowels this may not have been the toughest puzzle Wordle has thrown our way, but it was still a fun brainteaser. Congratulations if you figured it out but please don't be put off if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your results over time. A new Wordle puzzle will be released on Thursday, and once again Newsweek will be here to provide you with another round of hints and tips.

What Does Audio Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "audio" as "of or relating to acoustic, mechanical, or electrical frequencies corresponding to normally audible sound waves which are of frequencies approximately from 15 to 20,000 hertz."

For example: "The suspect thought he'd got away with it but what he didn't realize is he was being recorded the whole time on an audio device."