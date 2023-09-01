Today's "Wordle" #804, Hints, Tips and Answer for Friday, September 1 Game

For most of us the first coronavirus lockdown was probably a time we'd rather forget but Josh Wardle, a New York-based software developer, might be an exception to this rule.

It was then that Wardle designed Wordle, which was initially intended simply as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

However, in October 2021 Wardle released Wordle to the general public, after which it quickly developed a loyal following with some players taking to social media each day to share their results, along with tips and tricks. In January 2022 Wordle was purchased by The New York Times for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum, though it remained free to play for its users.

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguists at the University of Reading in the U.K., provided some advice for Wordle players during an interview with Newsweek.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting letter chosen. Starting off with letters that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #804, Clues for Friday, September 1

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Friday's Wordle can be a noun or verb.

Hint #4: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There's no "I" in team. The same applies to Friday's Wordle challenge.

'Wordle' #804, Answer for Friday, September 1

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "space."

A common word, with two vowels, this may not have been the toughest Wordle ever but it was still a good challenge. Did you figure it out? Congratulations if so, but don't be put off if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your score over time, and as ever Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips on Saturday.

What Does 'Space' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the noun space as "a limited extent in one, two, or three dimensions" or "the region beyond the earth's atmosphere or beyond the solar system."

For example: "We decided to clear out our spare room as we really needed the extra space."