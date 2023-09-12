Today's 'Wordle' #815 Answer, Hints and Tips for Tuesday, September 12 Game

It's been nearly three years since Wordle was first released to the public, in October 2021, yet the popular word game shows few signs of losing its viral appeal.

Wordle was first invented during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York based software engineer, who aimed to create a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

After being made publicly available, Wordle quickly built up a loyal following across the English speaking world, with some players taking to social media each day to share their results and tactics. Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times in January 2022, though the game has since remained free to play.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Tuesday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

In an interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., argued social media was key to Wordle's swift rise in popularity.

He said: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time.

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online. I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #815, Clues for Tuesday, September 12

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer only contains one vowel.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's Wordle include "whip," "hurry" and "dash."

Hint #4: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: None of the first three letters in the alphabet feature.

'Wordle' #815, Answer for Tuesday, September 12

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "whisk."

Well that was a fun one! A relatively common word, but only having one vowel made it a real brainteaser that could have foxed even experienced Wordle players. Did you get it? If so congratulations, but please don't be put off if not. A new Wordle will be released on Wednesday, and once again Newsweek will be here with a fresh set of hints and tips to help you find the answer.

What Does 'Whisk' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines whisk as either "a quick light brushing or whipping motion" or "to move nimbly and quickly."

For example: Could you whisk down to the store the pickup some food for tonight's barbecue?