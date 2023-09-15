Today's Wordle #818 Answer: Hints and Clues for Friday, September 15 Game

For such a successful game, Wordle has remarkably humble origins, being invented during coronavirus lockdown by New York based software engineer Josh Wardle who simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Wardle released Wordle to the public in October 2021 after which it quickly built up a loyal following across the English speaking world, with some players taking to social media each day to compare scores and tactics. In January 2022, Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum, though it remains free to play.

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Friday's puzzle. Alexi Rosenfeld/GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an expert in applied linguistics who teaches at the University of Reading in the U.K., provided some tips for Wordle players.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting letter chosen. Starting off with letters that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #818, Clues for Friday, September 15

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #2: The first and third letters are the same.

Hint #3: Synonyms for Friday's Wordle include "apply," "expend" and "strive."

Hint #4: There is no "I" in team. The same applies to Friday's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #5: None of the first three letters in the alphabet feature.

'Wordle' #818, Answer for Friday, September 15

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "exert."

A relatively common word, with a double vowel, this may not have been the toughest Wordle puzzle we've yet faced, but it was still a good brainteaser. Did you get it? If so we're very impressed, but please don't be put off if not. One of the most satisfying things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your result over time, and Newsweek will be back with a fresh round of hints and tips for Saturday's game.

What Does 'Exert' Mean?

The Cambridge Dictionary defines exert as "to use something such as authority, power, influence, etc. in order to make something happen."

For example: "If you were to exert your influence they might change their decision."