U.S.

Today's 'Wordle' #825 Answer, Hints and Tips for Friday, September 22 Puzzle

By
U.S. Wordle Josh Wardle New York Times

For such a successful game, Wordle has remarkably humble origins, having been invented by Josh Wardle, a New York based software engineer, during coronavirus lockdown as he simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

After Wardle decided to release Wordle to the general public in October 2021 it became a sensation across the English speaking world, with some players taking to social media each day to compare scores and exchange tips. In January 2022, Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times for a low seven-figure sum, though the game remains free to play.

Wordle hints for 22 September 2023 puzzle
A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Friday's Wordle puzzle. Alexi Rosenfeld/GETTY

Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., told Newsweek social media played a critical role in Wordle's rapid rise to prominence.

He said: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word-puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time."

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online," Aslan said. "I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social-media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #825, Clues for Friday, September 22

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains one vowel.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Can be used for cleaning.

Hint #4: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: One of the first three letters in the alphabet features.

'Wordle' #825, Answer for Friday, September 22

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "brush."

Well that was a tough one! With only one vowel, today's Wordle may have foxed even experienced players of the game, though being a relatively common word certainly did help. Did you get it? If so congratulations, but please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your scores over time, and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips on Saturday.

What Does 'Brush' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "brush" as "a device composed of bristles typically set into a handle and used especially for sweeping, smoothing, scrubbing, or painting" or "a quick light touch or momentary contact in passing."

For example: "Have you seen the brush? I think the kitchen floor needs sweeping."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC