For such a successful game, Wordle has remarkably humble origins, having been invented by Josh Wardle, a New York based software engineer, during coronavirus lockdown as he simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

After Wardle decided to release Wordle to the general public in October 2021 it became a sensation across the English speaking world, with some players taking to social media each day to compare scores and exchange tips. In January 2022, Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times for a low seven-figure sum, though the game remains free to play.

A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you crack Friday's Wordle puzzle. Alexi Rosenfeld/GETTY

Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., told Newsweek social media played a critical role in Wordle's rapid rise to prominence.

He said: "Word-based puzzles and games have been around for quite a while, and they are nothing new. What is different or new today is how and where people play games. Before the digital age, word-puzzle games, particularly crossword puzzles, would usually appear in newspapers and magazines. People would do them while waiting for the bus or train, in the toilet, or just to kill time."

"In today's digital age, like many other things, many simple games like Wordle can be played online," Aslan said. "I think that Wordle gains its popularity not only from its simple rules but also from its virality on social-media platforms as a result of people sharing/posting their scores to demonstrate a sense of accomplishment and validation."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #825, Clues for Friday, September 22

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: The answer contains one vowel.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Can be used for cleaning.

Hint #4: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: One of the first three letters in the alphabet features.

'Wordle' #825, Answer for Friday, September 22

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "brush."

Well that was a tough one! With only one vowel, today's Wordle may have foxed even experienced players of the game, though being a relatively common word certainly did help. Did you get it? If so congratulations, but please don't worry if not. One of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you can improve your scores over time, and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips on Saturday.

What Does 'Brush' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "brush" as "a device composed of bristles typically set into a handle and used especially for sweeping, smoothing, scrubbing, or painting" or "a quick light touch or momentary contact in passing."

For example: "Have you seen the brush? I think the kitchen floor needs sweeping."