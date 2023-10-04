Today's 'Wordle' #837 Hints, Tips and Answer for Wednesday, October 4 Game

Wordle has remarkably humble origins considering its enormous global popularity, having been invented by New York based software engineer Josh Wardle during coronavirus lockdown as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

In October 2021, Wardle released Wordle to the general public, after which it quickly became a global sensation, with players all over the world taking part and in some cases sharing their results on social media. In January 2022, Wardle sold Wordle to The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, though the game remained free to play.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Wednesday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

Erhan Aslan, who teaches applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., gave some advice for Wordle players during an interview with Newsweek.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #837, Clues for Wednesday, October 4

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: Only one vowel features.

Hint #3: Synonyms for Wednesday's Wordle include "surge," "eruption" and "outburst."

Hint #4: The third letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There is no "I" in team. The same applies to Wednesday's Wordle puzzle.

'Wordle' #837, Answer for Wednesday, October 4

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "Spurt."

Well that was a tough one! With only one vowel, and not the most frequently used word, Wednesday's puzzle could have challenged even some experienced Wordle users. Did you figure it out? If so congratulations! But please don't be put off if not. Another Wordle puzzle will be released on Thursday and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips.

What Does 'Spurt' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "spurt" as "to expel in a stream or jet" or "to gush forth."

For example: "The fountain fired a spurt of water up into the air."