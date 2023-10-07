Today's 'Wordle' #840 Tips, Hints and Answer for Saturday, October 7 Puzzle

When New York-based software developer Josh Wardle developed Wordle, during the coronavirus pandemic, he simply wanted a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

Wardle decided to release Wordle to the general public in October 2021. It quickly developed into a global sensation, with players across the world participating and in many cases sharing their results across social media. In January 2022, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum, though it remained free to play.

In an interview with Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an expert in applied linguistics who teaches at the University of Reading in the U.K., provided some advice for Wordle players.

Aslan said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Saturday's Wordle puzzle. Brandon Bell/GETTY

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking," Aslan added.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

'Wordle' #840, Clues for Saturday, October 7

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains three vowels.

Hint #3: Associated with music.

Hint #4: The fifth letter is a vowel.

Hint #5: There is no i in team. There is, however, in Saturday's Wordle puzzle.

'Wordle' #840, Answer for Saturday, October 7

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "Viola."

Well, that was a tough one! An unusual word, it is likely to have challenged even experienced Wordle players, though the three vowels certainly did help. Did you get it? If so, congratulations! But please don't be put off if not. Another Wordle puzzle will be released on Sunday, and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips to help you figure out the answer.

What Does 'Viola' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "viola" as "a musical instrument of the violin family that is intermediate in size and compass between the violin and cello and is tuned a fifth below the violin."

For example: "I'm afraid I can't come over tonight as I need to practice with my viola."