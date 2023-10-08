Today's 'Wordle' #841 Tips, Hints and Answer for Sunday, October 8 Puzzle

New York-based software developer Josh Wardle created Wordle during the COVID-19 pandemic as he wanted something "for me and my partner to enjoy."

When Wardle released the game to the public in October 2021 it grew into a global sensation, quickly becoming popular in the English-speaking world.

The popularity of the game led The New York Times to buy it for an undisclosed low seven-figure sum, although it remains free to play via its website.

Part of Wordle's success can be attributed to its pick-up-and-play element and its simple color-coded system that helps players work out the answer.

Players are tasked with solving a five-letter word in six attempts or fewer and use different colors to solve it.

A green tile indicates that the letter is correct and in the right place, while a yellow tile means that the letter is correct but is in the wrong place. But a gray square tells the player the letter is not in the word at all.

Erhan Aslan, an expert in applied linguistics who teaches at the University of Reading in the U.K., shared some advice for Wordle players.

He previously told Newsweek: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of the article, so scroll down with care if you want to solve it for yourself.

'Wordle' #841, Clues for Sunday, October 8

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #2: The answer contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Today's answer can be a noun or verb depending on how it is used.

Hint #4: The answer can be associated with excessive indulgence.

Hint #5: It can be associated with an overindulgence in eating or drinking.

'Wordle' #841, Answer for Sunday, October 8

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is "binge."

While that Wordle puzzle might have challenged experienced players, those who were stumped will be happy to learn that the game returns with a new puzzle each day.

Another Wordle will be released tomorrow, and Newsweek will be back with another round of hints and tips to help you solve the answer.

What Does 'Binge' Mean?

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "binge" as "unrestrained and often excessive indulgence."

An example is: "A shopping binge at the mall."