Gaming

'Wordle' Today #821 Hints, Clues and Answer for Monday, September 18 Puzzle

By
Gaming Wordle Josh Wardle Games

In 2021, Wordle, the word-guessing game designed and released by New York-based software engineer Josh Wardle, became a sensation in the English-speaking world during the global lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the simple game has sustained its immense popularity, attracting millions of enthusiasts who still dedicate time to the daily challenge.

The game's widespread appeal can be attributed to its elegant simplicity: players aim to deduce the daily five-letter word using as few attempts as possible. The Wordle game changes every 24 hours, and players have six opportunities per day to guess the correct word. Tiles undergo color changes to provide feedback: green indicates correctly placed letters, yellow signifies letters that are included in the word but in the wrong position, and gray represents letters that are not part of the word at all.

Erhan Aslan, an expert in applied linguistics who teaches at the University of Reading in the U.K., provided some much-needed tips for Wordle players in an interview with Newsweek.

Wordle
The word game "Wordle" is seen on a cell phone in Houston, Texas, on January 12, 2022. "Wordle" remains hugely popular two years after it was first released. GETTY

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting letter chosen. Starting off with letters that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful.

"Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice. As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking."

If you're still struggling to crack today's puzzle, Newsweek has tips and hints to help you—but beware, the answer is below, so be careful as you scroll down the article!

'Wordle' #821, Clues for Monday, September 18

  • Hint #1: There are no repeating letters in this word.
  • Hint #2: There is one vowel in today's word.
  • Hint #3: Today's word can be used as an adjective, verb or noun.
  • Hint #4: There is no "I" in team, and the same is true of today's word.
  • Hint #5: This word begins with "F."

'Wordle' #821, Answer for Monday, September 18

Still struggling? The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is FRANK.

The adjective is defined by the Cambridge Dictionary as meaning "honest, sincere, and telling the truth, even when this might be awkward or make other people uncomfortable."

Frank can also be used as a name, and has various other uses too. For example, according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, it can be used to describe a member of a West Germanic tribal confederacy that entered the Roman provinces in A.D. 253.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC